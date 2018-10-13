24-year-old women alleges gangrape in Kapurthala; four arrested

A 24-year-old Jalandhar woman was gangraped twice within hours on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in villages in Kapurthala. Four private security guards, Satpal Singh of Dhudike; Sukhwinder Singh of Hoshiarpur; Ravinder Singh of Gurdaspur and Kulwinder Singh Majitha, at a private mill in Hamira village, have been arrested for gangraping her at Dyalpur village.

Of remaining six accused, who gang-raped the victim at the tube-well motor room in Lakhan Khele village, two have been identified. They are Jasvir Singh, alias, Shree, and Sonu, both residents of Lakhan Khele.

“Sonu got me hooked to drugs and also got me into smuggling of contraband. Later, I cam in contact with Shree and stayed with him for three months,” the victim states in the FIR.

“On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Shree took me to the motor room, where Sonu and his four other friends, had already assembled. They gangraped me. Later, I escaped and met Satpal on the way and asked for help,” she adds.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 10:51 IST