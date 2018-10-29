3 held after encounter with police in Jandiala

Police arrested three persons and recovered heroin, a pistol and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession after a brief encounter in Jandiala , on the outskirts of Amritsar, on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Sarabjit Singh of Nagoke village in Tarn Taran, Vikas of Guru Wali Gali and Jaskaran Singh of Sheikhupura in Jandiala.

Police sources from Jandiala said, around six rounds were fired from both sides during the encounter. No one was injured in the firing, said police.

A naka was laid by a police team led-by sub inspector Satinderpal Singh of Jandiala police station at Balmik Chowk. At 11am, a Maruti Suzuki Alto car bearing registration number PB-46-J-5030 was signalled to stop but instead of making a halt, the driver sped up and broke the barricading and sped away towards the city, said police.

“The team chased the car and it got struck in a narrow lane of Jandiala city,” said police. “Car driver Sarabjit got down from the vehicle and started firing at the police team with an intention to kill. In retaliation, cops also opened fire. One of the two shots hit the car,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Parampal Singh.

“After the brief encounter, the accused were arrested and we recovered a pistol of .315 bore from Sarabjit, 10 gm heroin from Vikas and a sharp-edged weapon from Jaskaran,” said the SSP.

A case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 25-54-59 of Arms Act and 21-61-85 of NDPS Act at Jandiala police station.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 12:29 IST