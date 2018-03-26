40 kg heroin hidden in apple boxes seized in Ludhiana

A team of the special task force (STF) on Sunday seized 40 kg heroin concealed in apple boxes at a checkpoint at Kirti Nagar on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road here.

“The accused has been identified as Gurlal Singh alias Lali, 30, of Manjh village in Amritsar. He was carrying the contraband in a Maruti Swift car. The heroin was wrapped in 40 packets of 1kg each,” said STF assistant inspector general Snehdeep Sharma.

The accused has links with cross-border smugglers and used to contact them on WhatsApp Call. He is using an overseas number for the purpose. — AIG

A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Moti Nagar police station. A special checkpoint was set up by sub-inspector Harbans Singh and his team after a tip-off, said the AIG.

“The accused was coming from Jamalpur side in his car. On seeing the police party, he tried to escape reversing his car. The STF sleuths, however, nabbed him,” he added.

“On search, the STF found four apple boxes in his car. The accused said they were a gift for his friend. When the STF team opened the cartons, they found heroin that was hidden under the apples,” added Sharma.

During preliminary investigations, the accused told the police that he had got the consignment from Pakistan. “The accused has links with cross-border smugglers and used to contact them on WhatsApp Call. He is using an overseas number for the purpose,” said the AIG.

Gurpal Singh was also stated to be of criminal background, said police. Sub-inspector Harbans Singh said the accused’s father Dilbagh Singh is lodged in a jail in a murder case. His brother Palwinder Singh is also lodged in Amritsar jail in a drug snuggling case.