A day after Mohali college teacher hanged self, husband held for abetment, kin booked too

A day after a Khalsa College assistant professor committed suicide at her rented accommodation in Phase 3, police on Tuesday arrested his husband Kapil Sharma for abetment to suicide.

Kapil had been booked under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). His mother Raj Rani, brother Chetan Sharma and sister Bharti — who is married in Patiala — have also been booked on the complaint of victim Preeti’s father.

“Kapil was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded to one-day police custody,” said Rajiv Kumar, station house officer, Mataur.

Preeti, 31, who taught English at the Phase 3A college, was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Monday. Kapil was the first to spot the body though police did not pull it down till Preeti’s family arrived from Samana in Patiala three hours later.

Preeti had married Sharma in April this year. Her father, Gokul Chand, in his complaint said Kapil’s family had been harassing her.

He told police that Preeti came in contact with Kapil on Facebook. He said that Kapil had claimed to be a Punjabi singer and working in Punjabi movies. Later, she found out he was a medical representative with a private company.

Gokul alleged Kapil had been harassing her for the past three months and even assaulted her. He alleged Kapil beat her up on Sunday, following which she had sent a message to her aunt. He alleged Kapil was forcing Preeti to quit her job and move to his native place in Bathinda.

