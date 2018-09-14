AAP leader HS Phoolka takes U-turn on resignation, will decide on September 20

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harvinder Singh Phoolka, on Thursday, took a U-turn on his threat to resign as MLA on September 16, if the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government fails to act in sacrilege cases.

Phoolka said he had deferred his resignation as the Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the proceedings that the state government had initiated against three former cops, on the basis of recommendations made in the Ranjit Singh Commission report with regard to incidents of firing in 2015.

“The matter is before the high court now and the next date of hearing is September 20. I will decide my strategy on this issue thereafter,” Phoolka said, accusing the state government of not presenting the case before the court properly.

The Dakha MLA also accused the state authorities of not following the proper procedure in dealing with the findings and recommendations of the Ranjit Singh report.

Phoolka, a former leader of opposition in Punjab assembly, had on September 1, announced that he will quit as MLA if the Congress government does not book former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and some police officers, including retired director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini, named in the report within 15 days.

The Congress government had set up the one-man commission to investigate various incidents of sacrilege of the religious texts and firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in 2015.

The resignation threat had alarmed his AAP colleagues who tried to persuade him to reconsider his decision. AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also met him on Monday to discuss the matter.

