AAP MLA says Khaira trying to split party, demands action

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Kotkapura Kultar Singh Sandhwan opened the front against leader of the opposition in the Punjab assembly and his party colleague Sukhpal Singh Khaira for what he termed as an attempt to split the party by pressurising the legislators and bringing a resolution in a meeting in Chandigarh.

Sandhwan said the AAP should take action against Khaira who violated the party’s code of discipline by making attempts to create a new outfit.

He lashed out at Khaira and other MLAs claiming that they won election in the name of the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

If Khaira wants to creates a new party, he must vacate the MLA’s seat and fight elections.

“We will attend the meeting at New Delhi on Sunday because we want to know under what circumstances Kejriwal apologised from former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Bikram Singh Majithia in the defamation case,” said Sandhwan, who is in New Delhi to attend the party meeting.