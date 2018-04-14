After failing hotel mgmt course in Australia, how Parmish Verma rose to stardom in Punjab

Now a well-known face in the Punjabi pop industry, with hits like ‘Gaal ni kaddni’ and ‘Shada’, Parmish Verma has risen to the top after a lot of struggle in the initial years.

After failing a hotel management course in Sydney, Australia, Verma returned to India in 2008 and started pursuing his passion — singing and making videos.

He appeared in Punjab Bolda, a 2011 Punjabi movie, and initially directed videos for newcomers trying to find their feet in the Punjabi music industry. He became popular after his videos for singer-turned-actor Ninja did well. He portrayed the part of an angry villain in these videos.

His big break came with the video “Zimmewari Bhukh Te Doori”, which shows the story of an adolescent boy. In the video, Verma describes the hard time he faced while living in Australia and also talks about the advice given to him by Gurikk Maan, son of legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan.

Showcasing the struggles faced by Punjabi boys while trying to settle abroad and earning their livelihood by doing odd jobs is a subject close to Verma, as he often refers how own days of struggle in Australia in his songs and videos.

Now, with numerous hits to his credit, Verma has also opened his own production house -- Parmish Verma Films. His tie-up and friendship with music composer duo Desi Crew has made them a successful team that does shows, movies, singing and direction of videos together.

A gym enthusiast, Verma is open about his personal life on social media and takes to Snapchat regularly. He also enjoys huge following on Instagram. He is the son of Dr Satish Verma, a retired professor from the Punjabi department of Punjabi University. Born in Patiala, he completed his schooling from Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, and has a younger brother.