Amid ban on truck unions, Sangrur picks new chief

More than three months after the state government notified the Punjab Goods Carriages (Regulation and Prevention of Cartelisation Rules), 2017, banning truck unions, Dashmesh Truck Union, Sangrur, elected its new president. The conduct of the ‘polls’ to the 643-member body, on Thursday, was marred by allegations of fixing by the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Congress-backed Harjit Singh Balian is the new president. However, Randeep Singh Mintu, also an aspirant to the post and who claims to have the backing of the SAD, alleged that police and Congress leaders had detained him so that he could not contest. Notably, the polls were to start at 9am, and when Mintu failed to reach till 10.30am, Balian was declared the president.

“Police detained me and released me only after Balian had been announced as the president,” Mintu claimed, before marching on the roads in protest. He has also threatened to move court. “It is Congress’ petty politics. Such bodies give political space to farmers and labourers. The Congress is killing democracy,” said Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Lehra SAD MLA and former finance minister.

The new president Balian said, “The elections were fair and 500 members supported me.” DSP, rural, denied playing any role in the polls.