Amritsar boy bags national award for documentary on stubble burning

A 21-year-old local boy has bagged a bronze for making a documentary on stubble burning, during the 8th National Science Film Festival of India (NSFFI) organised by Vigyan Prasar, Union ministry of science and technology, and the department of communication and journalism, which concluded here on Saturday on the campus of the Gauhati University.

The boy, Utsav Arora, who is pursuing his graduation in multimedia from DAV College here on Monday said his documentary on stubble burning named ‘Aak Chabna Paina’ (a Punjabi idiom which means: This bitter pill has to be swallowed) was among 215 documentaries, which were in the contest. He said a special jury of three members, including Mike Pandey, who is a three-time winner of Oscars, selected his documentary for a bronze medal.

He said it was his third documentary. “I was watching a news that Punjab’s farmers have been burning the stubble causing pollution in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. That is when an idea of making documentary on the issue struck me.”

“With the help of my classmate Rahul Sharma and my father, Yogesh Arora, who is a former medical officer in the health department, I could get views of some government department officials,” he said.

He also said for documentary, he researched at ground level and met farmers, recorded videos of burning farms. He added, “Around 70% farmers showed their inclination for burning stubble as they thought it is the easiest way to manage straw. Even the farmers agreed that he practice of stubble burning will ruin the fields.”

My aim was only to make farmers aware and suggest ideas to the government to curb the menace, he said adding that he has also given copies of his documentary to the state and Centre’s agriculture department, the National Green Tribunal (NTG) and the Union government.