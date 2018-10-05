Amritsar court rejects bail plea of rape-accused AIG Randhir Uppal

A local court on Friday declined the bail plea of additional inspector general (AIG) (crime) Randhir Singh Uppal accused of raping a law student from Hoshiarpur.

The accused, who is still at large, had lodged a bail plea through his counsel, which was not entertained by additional sessions judge SS Dhaliwal.

The counsels representing the accused argued that the police officer was being framed in a false case. The prosecution said the accused was booked after an inquiry and the charges against him were “very serious”.

The FIR against Uppal was registered on September 28 under Sections 376 (rape), 376-D (rape by one or more persons), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-C (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 498 (enticing with criminal intent a married woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); Sections 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms Act and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act on the victim’s complaint.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 23:14 IST