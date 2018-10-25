Amritsar train tragedy: Complaint filed against Mithu, Navjot Kaur

Leaders of SAD- BJP, led by Majitha constituency MLA Bikram Singh Majithia, accompanied a victim of train tragedy to lodge a complaint against Congress councillor Vijay Madaan’s son Saurabh Madan aka Mithu and local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu.

The tragedy claimed 61 lives leaving 143 injured. The event was organised by Mithu and Navjot Kaur Sidhu was the chief guest.The SAD-BJP leaders with Lakhbir Singh of Maqboolpura locality filed a written complaint with the Mohakampura police station.

Lakhbir, who claimed that he sustained injuries in his left arm during the train accident, said, “There were inadequate chairs in the ground where the Dussehra ceremony was being organised due to which people were forced to stand on the railway tracks as the LED screen showing the event’s activities was installed facing the railway tracks,” Lakhbir mentioned in the complaint.

He said, “Navjot Kaur Sidhu reached at the venue late. Had she turned up in time, the function would not have been delayed and the tragedy could have been averted.”

He said, “We didn’t know whether the organisers had taken permissions for the event or not.Mithu Maadan and Navjot Kaur played with the lives of several people.”

ADCP-City1 Jagjit Singh Walia said, “We have received the complaint and are investigating it.An FIR will be registered only after the probe is completed.”

However, Majithia, alleged due to political pressure Punjab Police have not been taking any action against Mithu Madaan and Navjot Kaur Sidhu. “We will continue our struggle till the victim families get justice,” he said.

He said, “The government has not disclosed the actual figure of deaths. Over 100 people lost their lives in the tragedy and some families are still trying to find their relatives.”

BJP national secretary Tarun Chug and district president Anand Sharma were also present on the occasion.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 10:52 IST