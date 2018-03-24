Anti-drug drive: Over 19,000 volunteers register under DAPO programme in Patiala

Aiming to put an end to drug abuse, hundreds of volunteers were administered oath under the Punjab government’s drug abuse prevention officers (DAPO) programme at the Punjabi University in Patiala on Friday.

Over 19,000 volunteers got themselves registered under DAPO programme, which aims at a multi-pronged module to fight drug abuse, rehabilitate addicts and motivate vulnerable youngsters to stay away from drugs.

Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh administered oath to the volunteers through video conferencing. Addressing the gathering, cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot said that the Punjab government is committed to protect the young generation from drug addiction.

“With initiative of the DAPO programme, it is time for residents to come forward and make Punajb a drug-free state,” Dharamsot said. He added that the state government is making serious efforts for the welfare of state and to fulfil the dreams of its martyrs.

Former Union minister Preneet Kaur said that in the past few years, drug abuse has turned into one of the major menaces plaguing the state. But, with the launch of such positive programmes, required steps can be taken to prevent youth from hooking on to drugs.

“A special task force is playing key role in breaking drug supply line and controlling smuggling of drugs into Punjab. People should support the government and actively participate in the DAPO programme,” she said.

B Chandra Shekhar, inspector general (IG, STF) said all DAPOs will be imparted training and issued identity cards. “They will become eyes and ears of the state government in preventing drug addiction among youth through counselling sessions,” Shekhar said.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Kumar Amit, Patiala division IG AS Rai, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Sukhchain Singh Gill, mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, Punjabi University vice-chancellor (V-C) Prof BS Ghuman were also present during the occasion.

Meanwhile, the students of music and theatre and television departments performed a play on the occasion.

ENROLMENT

People of 18-50 years of age can enrol themselves as drug abuse prevention officers (DAPO) officers

People can enrol themselves as drug abuse prevention officers by downloading the DAPO registration app from Google Playstore or by approaching the police saanjh kendras of their locality

The aim of the drive is to have ‘Nasha Mukt Mohallas (NMMs)’ across state

The volunteers need to show identification proofs while registering as DAPOs