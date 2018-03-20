Armed robbers loot Rs 18 lakh outside bank in Ludhiana

In a broad daylight robbery, two men opened fire at the employees of a collection company and took away ₹18 lakh from them when they were going to deposit the cash in the bank. The incident took place outside the HDFC bank on Ludhiana Ferozepur road on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident, which has been captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the bank shows one of the robbers dashing towards the collection officer, who was walking towards the bank, and pinning him down the floor. In the melee, the bag falls to the ground.

As the collection officer tries to pick up the bag, one of the robbers opens fire in the air. Hearing the gunshot, the security guard who was accompanying the collection officer tries to come out of the car but the second robber stops him. The robbers then picked up the bag and escaped towards Sidhwan Canal in Hyundai Creta car. Their accomplices had already been waiting for them in the car

On being informed, commissioner of police RN Dhoke, deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Gaganajit Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, crime) Rattan Singh Brar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-3) Gurpreet Kaur Purewal, assistant commissioner of police (west) Gurpreet Singh, CIA and PAU police reached the spot and initiated investigation. They recovered two bullet shells from the spot.

Employees of the SIPL Secure Trans Collection Company, collection officer Pravesh Kumar, driver Mangat Singh and security guard Atma Ram had collected the cash from different private companies and were heading to the bank to deposit it when the incident took place. They managed to escape unhurt.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-Crime) Ratan Singh Brar said that employee of the collection company go to deposit the cash in the bank daily in the afternoon. He said that the police are exploring all angles in the case. It seems that the accused were chasing the employees of the collection company and had done proper ground work before executing the crime. The police are also questioning the employees of the company. The police have registered a case of robbery against unidentified robbers.