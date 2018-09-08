Asked to stay in queue, BJP leader thrashes Ludhiana MC employee, booked

High drama was witnessed at Middha Chowk sub-zone office of the municipal corporation (MC) on Friday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Chauhan allegedly thrashed a female employee of the civic body after the leader was asked to stand in a queue. Chauhan was booked for assault after a complaint was registered by MC staffer Preeti.

In her complaint, Preeti ,24, who works as a computer operator in the MC, told police that when she was handling death and birth cases on Friday morning, Chauhan asked her to attend him first.

“When I asked Chauhan to wait in line, he started threatening me and even thrashed me. He also made derogatory remarks over my caste and misbehaved with her sister when she came to my rescue,” alleged Preeti. She added that her sister had come to the office to drop her.

Later on Friday, Preeti met MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar and told him that no MC employee had come to save her.

Police from the nearby Kochar market police post arrived at the spot and took control of the situation.

Despite repeated attempts, Mohit Chauhan was not available for a comment. He had contested MC elections from ward number 68 on a BJP ticket, but lost. Sources in the MC office said Chauhan’s father worked in the civic body.

Kochar Market police post in-charge Kulwant Chand said a case was registered under Section 353, 354 and 186 of the IPC. He was, however, not arrested yet, Chand added.

