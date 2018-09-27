Attack on Kashmiri student: Mohali college closed for 10 days  

Five days after a Kashmiri student was assaulted on its campus at Gharuan, Mohali, the Aadesh Institute of Technology and Management authorities have decided to close the college for 10 days to upgrade its security infrastructure.

The decision comes amid protest by students on Wednesday as well as a tweet by Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister Omar Abdullah urging Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh “to look into the matter urgently and take necessary step”.

I request Punjab CM @capt_amarinder Sahib to kindly look in to this matter urgently & take the necessary steps to reassure the students who have left their home state of J&K to study in Adesh & other institutes in Mohali. https://t.co/IYF7MIxzZm — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 26, 2018

Masroor Ahmed, 18, of Adigam Kokernag area in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, who is a first-year student of bachelors in computer application, was assaulted on the college campus by a yet unidentified assailant last Friday. He is presently hospitalised.

As there is no closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera on the campus, police are yet to identity the attacker. Swinging into action a few hours after Abdullah’s tweet, even Kharar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Deepkamal Singh and the tehsildar visited the college.

While claiming police had registered a case of assault on Saturday soon after getting information of the attack, the DSP said: “We visited the college on Wednesday and asked the institute to address all shortcomings.”

Capt Amarinder Singh in response to Omar Abdullah’s tweet on Thursday said that he ‘got the matter looked into and it is not a case of hate crime, as being projected. He tweeted that “the police have registered a case and necessary action will be taken. Rest assured everyone is secure here.”

I have got the matter looked into @OmarAbdullah ji. It’s not a case of hate crime, as being projected. The police has registered a case and necessary action will be taken. Rest assured everyone is secure here. https://t.co/YTL6eZa3Ib — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 26, 2018

‘We are worried for our safety’

Meanwhile, students protested on Wednesday demanding better security infrastructure. Alleging non-cooperation from the institute, they demanded the removal of principal.

“We are worried about our safety. It’s not just about Kashmiri students. Anything can happen to anyone here,” said a student, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, Ahmed’s mother, Shakeela Bano, said: “We send our children away from Kashmir due to the problems there, but it seems they are not safe anywhere. It is the responsibility of institutes and government to ensure their safety.”

Principal DS Pundir said chairman Gurfateh Singh Gill interacted with protesting students and assured them of resolving infrastructure-related problems. “Issues will be resolved in 10 days. We have arranged alternative accommodation for hostellers. Police are investigating the matter,” he said.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 14:26 IST