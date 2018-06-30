Bargari sacrilege: Justice Ranjit Singh commission submits probe report to CM

The Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission, constituted to investigate sacrilege cases in the state, on Saturday submitted its final report on the Bargari sacrilege incident and the resulting police firing at Behbal Kalan, as part of its first set of findings, to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The report handed over to the CM in a sealed cover has been forwarded to the state home secretary and the advocate general for examination in a time-bound manner so that the guilty can be brought to book at the earliest, said an official spokesperson.

The commission was constituted in April 2017 under Section 11 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, by the Amarinder-led Congress government to probe cases of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and other religious texts at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, Bargari, Gurusar and Mallke after rejecting as “inconclusive” the findings of the Zora Singh Commission set up by the previous SAD-BJP government.

The sacrilege incidents led to massive protests in different parts of the state and at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura, two people were killed in police firing.

The commission had a mandate to inquire into the detailed facts and circumstances and chronology of events of what actually happened and to identify as a matter of fact the role played by various persons into the incidents of sacrilege in Faridkot and other places.

The spokesperson said the CM had assured that those found guilty of trying to create religious disharmony in the state through such actions would be punished.

The CM also congratulated the special investigation team (SIT) for the arrest of four men earlier this month for their alleged involvement in sacrilege incidents in Faridkot. The SIT of Punjab Police arrested four Dera Sacha Sauda followers earlier this month.

The CM expressed hope that the arrests would help the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the cases, in completing its investigations so that justice could finally be meted out to the victims and the guilty could be punished.

The CM made it clear that his government, which had promised a fair probe into all incidents of sacrilege, would take the matter to its logical conclusion. Nobody trying to polarise the state on communal lines would be spared, he warned.