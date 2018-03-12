Bathinda woman’s death in go-kart mishap: Husband in trauma, no headway in probe

Haryana tourism department’s probe into the death of a Bathinda woman in a freak go-kart mishap at an amusement park in Pinjore on February 14 has remained inconclusive, nearly a month after the incident.

Sources in the department, familiar with the probe, said the investigation has not progressed as the three-member team could not record the statement of the victim’s husband, Amardeep Singh.

His testimony is important in the probe, as he was riding the go-kart with his wife Puneet Kaur when her hair got entangled in the vehicle’s wheel, tearing her scalp off. Other family members, in city on a vacation, were also present at Aqua Park, adjacent to Yadavindra Gardens.

A probe official, not wishing to be named, said they visited the family’s house in Rampura Phul in Bathinda district four days ago, but the family turned them away, saying Amardeep was still in trauma. Contacted over phone, Amardeep declined to comment on the matter.

“We will visit them again in a week’s time, and try to speak to the victim’s husband and other family members,” the official said. After a visit to the amusement park, the probe panel had pointed at manufacturing defects in the go-kart, as its wheels had no protection. The police meanwhile have only registered a case against the park contractor and seized the go-kart.