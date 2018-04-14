BFUHS to seek relief for students from HC

Around 2,500 students in race for a MD/MS seat under the state quota are in a fix. Even as the Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the result of counselling for 420 state seats that Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, conducted and the next hearing is on April 19, the result of the second counselling for All-India seats will be declared on Saturday (April 14). Students have to join allotted colleges by April 23.

“Once we join a college on an All-India seat, then we will not be eligible for a state seat, even though we might get a better speciality. This will be gross injustice as one loses a chance to secure the preferred stream or college,” a student said.

BFUHS is aware of the concern of the students and plans to put this point across in the HC. Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor, BFUHS, said, “We will apprise the honourable court that the counselling of state and All-India seats was held simultaneously. We will request that the opportunity for a state candidate, who has secured a seat under the All -India quota must be kept open, rather than depriving him/her of the chance to secure a better stream or college, if the candidate happens to secure the seat on merit.”

He added, “We will conduct the counselling and declare the result as soon as the court allows us to do so. We will ensure students get fair treatment.”