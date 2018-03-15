BSF seizes 11kg heroin being smuggled through pipe

The 88 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered 11 kg heroin that was found in a plastic pipe inserted in India-Pakistan barbed fence.

The pipe was discovered on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the area that falls under Ramkot border outpost in Amritsar sector.

Before seizing the contraband, BSF personnel opened fire on Pakistani smugglers but they managed to flee to Pakistani side. “At around 2:15 am in the area under Ramkot outpost, personnel observed suspicious movement across the international border,” BSF DIG JS Oberoi said.

BSF personnel initially thought the movement to be an animal but soon observed shadow of a man, he added.

“Personnel then observed that one or two Pakistani smugglers were trying to insert a plastic pipe in the fence to push the contraband consignment into Indian territory,” he said.

“To stop the smugglers, troops opened fire towards the Pakistan side but the men managed to escape, taking advantage of the fully-grown wheat crop and the dark. After the firing, BSF personnel searched the area thoroughly and found a plastic pipe there,” the DIG said.

In the pipe, troops found 11 packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin. “Weight of the seized contraband is over 11 kg,” he said. The recovered contraband’s price in international market is around Rs 55 crore.

BSF conduct flag meeting with Pakistani rangers

The DIG said soon after recovering the contraband, a flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers was conducted. “We have given evidence, including foot marks of Pakistani smugglers to the Pakistan Rangers. Footmarks of entry and exit clearly indicate that the men tried smuggle contraband into Indian territory. The rangers assured that they will help investigate the matter,” a BSF official said.

Wheat crop an advantage to smugglers

Oberoi said Pakistani smugglers often take advantage of the fully-gown wheat crop as it gives them cover and they can easily escape by taking the advantage of it. “After harvesting of the wheat crop, it will become difficult for Pakistani smugglers to roam near the fencing line. But now, it is relatively easy for them to approach the barbed fence,” he said.

Second big recovery by BSF in two days

This is the second big recovery by the BSF in last two days. On Wednesday, personnel of the 87 Battalion had seized nine packets (each weighing 1kg) of contraband, suspected to be heroin, thrown by Pakistani smugglers into the Indian territory on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday near Khalra border outpost , 40 km from the Tarn Taran district headquarter.