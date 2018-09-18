Bullets fired at Muktsar SAD sarpanch’s house

Two unidentified persons on a bike fired four bullets at a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sarpanch’s house in Gidderbaha subdivision of Muktsar district on Monday evening.

Kuldeep Singh, sarpanch of Luhara village, said the incident took place when they were holding a meeting regarding the zila parishad and block samiti elections which will be held on Wednesday.

The incident was recorded in a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera but the attackers had their faces covered.

Kuldeep’s wife is also a former sarpanch of the village.

“We are in a state of shock after this incident,” Kuldeep Singh said.

SAD’s Gidderbaha halqa incharge Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, who visited the village after the incident, said Congress MLA form Gidderbaha, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, was responsible for this.

“During the election campaign, Raja toured the villages and provoked the Congress workers. They are indulging in cheap politics and will be responsible for any untoward incident. They fear their rout in the election and therefore may resort to violence to tilt the scale in their favour,” Dimpy said.

Doda police station in-charge Joginder Singh said they were investigating the case and statements were being recorded.

