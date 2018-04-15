Capt Amarinder, Sunil Jakhar share bonhomie at Ambedkar birthday event

Three days after reports of a rift between the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and Gurdaspur member of Parliament (MP) Sunil Jakhar and chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh hit the headlines, both were seen sharing a good chemistry at a state-level function to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar here on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Jakhar had left the CM’s office in a huff after he was reportedly asked by the security staff to leave his mobile phone outside, bringing to the fore the simmering discontent in the party.

However, at the function here, both the Congress leaders, who were seated next to each other on the stage, were seen exchanging words and documents with each other showing that nothing had happened between them. Jakhar also accompanied the CM in his official chopper from Chandigarh and flew back along with him.

Although, the event was organised to mark the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution and Bharat Bhushan Dr Ambedkar, all the eyes remained focused to observe the chemistry between the two leaders, who have shared the stage for the first time after the rift. Earlier, on Thursday, both the leaders were to share the stage in Sangrur, where CM Amarinder didn’t turn up citing a technical snag in his official helicopter and he directed Jakhar to distribute debt waiver cheques among farmers.

The CM, accompanied by Jakhar and three ministers including Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Charanjit Singh Channi and Aruna Chaudhary, besides Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh, paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar on his 127th birth anniversary.

In Doaba, which comprises four districts, including Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur, have around 2,000 beneficiaries including— 1,870 from the SC category and 130 from the BC— who will be given the loan waiver.

SC/BC loan waiver scheme launched

During the event, the CM also rolled out a scheme to waive loans of members of the scheduled caste and backward class (SC/BC) categories by symbolically distributing no due certificates to 20 beneficiaries.

Under the scheme, the state government will waive loans up of to Rs 50,000 each taken from the Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation (PSCLDFC) and Punjab Backward Classes Land Development and Finance Corporation (PBCLDFC).

The waiver will benefit 15,890 people, who had taken loans up to March 31, 2017, including those who had defaulted on their payments. A total amount of Rs 52 crore will be waived under the scheme. While the number of eligible beneficiaries for loan waiver from the PSCLDFC is 14,260 — with a total financial liability of Rs 45.41 crore — it is 1,630 for the PBCLDFC and the total financial liability involved is Rs 6.59 crore.

