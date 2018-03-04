Cash for copying racket: Education dept to cancel affiliation of 6 private schools in Tarn Taran

Three days after Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) ordered re-examination of students from eight Taran Taran schools after an invigilation team detected mass copying during a Class 12 examination, the department has started the process of cancelling affiliation of 6 schools in the district.

The process was started after the department unearthed a “racket” being run in which money was allegedly being taken to pass students under the Open School Scheme.

The schools that may face the music are United Senior Secondary School, Khemkaran, Gurukul Public School, Khemkaran, Hari Singh Nalua Public School, Poonian, Santh Sipahi Public School, Thatha, Shaheed Bhagat Singh School, Valtoha and Sri Bala Ji Senior Secondary School, Khemkaran.

On the order of school education secretary Krishan Kumar, the department has sent show cause notices to the schools. All records of the schools have also been seized by Patti sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Surinder Singh.

“The secretary himself conducted a surprise visit in the schools’ centres during the English exam of Class 12 on Wednesday. He found that the schools had been violating norms of their affiliations by allowing mass copying,” a PSEB spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said the secretary also found that the schools had been running a racket and allowing students from other districts to appear in the exams in exchange of money and promising that they will be passed with good marks.

He said the board had already cancelled affiliation of Dashmesh Senior Secondary School, Valtoha. “The other six schools are also on the radar as the board had shot show-cause notices to them,” said Hargun Kaur, secretary of board.

It has been learnt that hundreds of students from different districts of the state have been appearing for the examination of Class 10 and 12 and are living in gurdwaras. A student from Amritsar, Kuldeep Singh, said, “I had given Rs 45,000 thousand to Parminder Singh who had assured me to get me passed with good marks.” Jugraj Singh from Malerkotla said, “I have given Rs 47,000 to Sukhjit Singh, who promised me to get my exam cleared with good marks.”

Tarn Taran deputy commissioner Pardeep kumar Sabharwal said an inquiry has already been marked to Patti SDM.

“There are 103 centres of which 30 are highly sensitive. We have deployed police personals there. Senior superintendent of police (SSP), superintendent of police (SPs), additional deputy commissioner (ADC) general, sub divisional magistrates and tehsildars of the district have also been instructed to make surprise visits in all the examination centres,” Sabharwal said.

10 centres changed

District education officer (DEO) of secondary education Nirmal Singh issued a circular on Friday to change 10 centres for Class 10 and 12, after getting complaints of mass copying there.

He said Kacha Pakka, Khemkaran-1, Khemkaran-8, Khemkaran-3, Valtoha-6, Valtoha-11, Khemkaran-5, Mastgarh-1, Thatha-5 and Thatha-6 were the centres that have been changed. The new centres are SGAD Khalsa Senior Secondary School Noordi Road, Majha College for Women, Govt Senior Secondary School Pandoori Gola, Govt Girls Senior Secondary School Aladinpur, Sant Singh Sukha Singh Modern High School, Govt Senior Secondary School (Boys, Mandi wala), SD Girls Senior Secondary School near Char Khamba, Kalgidhar Public High School in Kakka Kandiala village , Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College Sarhali Kalan and Khalsa College Sarhali Kalan respectively.