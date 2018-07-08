Caught in drug taint: Dhillon shown door,Toor replaces him as Moga SSP

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday removed recently appointed Moga SSP Kamaljit Singh Dhillon from the post after receiving a report into inquiries pending against him.

Dhillon was posted as assistant inspector general, crime, five days after he replaced Raj Jit Singh as the Moga SSP. Raj Jit was removed from the post after his name cropped up in a drug case.

An official spokesperson said GS Toor is the new Moga SSP.

Earlier, Hindustan Times reported that a probe was pending against Dhillon for letting off two junior policemen after taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh in a drug case. Despite being indicted no action was taken against him in the 2013 case.

Reiterating stern action against any official found promoting the drug menace, Amarinder asked state police chief Suresh Arora and the home department to ensure investigation into all such charges against police personnel.

Lookout notice issued for former Moga SSP Raj Jit

Punjab Police’s vigilance bureau has issued a lookout notice for former Moga SSP Raj Jit Singh in view of media reports indicating that he may flee the country.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that they want Raj Jit for questioning in connection with allegations against him and dismissed Inspector Inderjit Singh, then posted in Tarn Taran. Raj Jit was removed as Moga SSP on

July 2.

An FIR registered at the flying squad police station of the Vigilance Bureau in 2015 claims some suspected drug smugglers had managed to get a clean chit in a chemical examination of certain drugs seized from them as a result of the complicity of the lab staff. Inspector Inderjit called the lab staff for questioning and instead of arresting the prime suspect made him an approver in the case in consultation with Raj Jit Singh, then an SSP in Tarn Taran.

There are allegations that money was exchanged in the process, according to the spokesman.

When contacted, Raj Jit, who is currently posted as commandant, 4th battalion Mohali, since his transfer from Moga, said all reports about his fleeing the country were concocted.

“I have not received any summons in the case. I am at the Golden Temple at Amritsar and will appear before the VB whenever called,” said Raj Jit.

The lookout notice has been sent to the Punjab Police intelligence bureau and will be dispatched to airports and other exit points to prevent Raj Jit from fleeing the country, the spokesman said.