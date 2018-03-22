Chandigarh admn flouting tender norms for renovating UT guest house

A day after HT reported that the UT engineering department will be splurging around Rs 1.62 crore on renovating nine suites of the Chandigarh guest house for the 49th conference of governors in May, it has found the department flouted tender norms for the renovation.

According to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Works Manual 2014, a minimum seven days are required for the publicity of a tender amounting rs 20 lakh, while for a tender between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 2 crore, minimum 10 days are required.

But the UT engineering department floated one tender on March 16 and opened it on March 21, while another tender of the same work was floated on March 17 and will be opened on March 23, yet another violation of the manual, as no work of the same nature can be split.

DK Aggarwal, executive engineer, UT administration, said, “We floated e-tender with a gap of five days looking at the urgency of the work, as the hospitality department needed the work completed early. It is an open tender and any one can participate in it.”

On why the work was split, he said the hospitality department wanted the work done floor-wise for early completion.

UT home secretary Anurag Agarwal said, “I have asked UT chief engineer Mukesh Anand to follow the norms and remove any discrepancy.”

The two-day 49th conference of governors is scheduled in May, where besides 26 governors from across the country, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in attendance.

As per the tenders, the UT engineering department will renovate nine suites on the ground, first and second floors of the guest house that was built in 1972.

The administration also plans to demolish the boundary wall of the guest house with the Punjab and Haryana Raj Bhawans for the event.

The governors’ conference, which is usually held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Delhi, was shifted to Chandigarh after the PM expressed his desire to hold the event in the city.