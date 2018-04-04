Chandigarh dentist in soup in ‘jaw-dropping’ case by US resident

A local court in Chandigarh on Tuesday denied anticipatory bail to a dentist from Sector 21 here in a case of cheating and forgery filed by a non-resident India (NRI) woman whose upper jaw dropped, literally, days after she had got it fixed from him and returned to the US.

The court of additional sessions judge Harish Anand held that, prima facie, an offence was committed by Dr Mohan Dhawan, 33, who runs Advance Dental Care in Sector 21, hence custodial interrogation is required to unearth the truth. The court also observed that the woman, Gertrude D’Souza, was allured to get implants fixed in India at competitive rates and that the doctor performed a surgery without her consent. Dhawan has been charged under sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code in the case registered on March 19 at the Sector-19 police station.D’Souza’s detailed antecedents could not be known as she could not be contacted.

She has alleged that implanted crowns and abutments in her upper jaw fell off soon after she got treatment from the dentist on August 24 after she had already landed back home. She had taken a dental tourism package for $10,500 (nearly Rs 7 lakh) that included implant procedure, five-star hotel accommodation, return airfare and sightseeing at Agra and Shimla.

The complaint added that after paying Rs 7 lakh through cheque to the doctor, she was assured by the manager at the clinic that the money would be refunded to her if she didn’t find the services satisfactory. On August 24, 2017, two days after she landed back in the US, the crowns and abutments that had been placed a day before her departure from India, fell off. She contacted Dr Dhawan who allegedly didn’t cooperate or help due to non-availability of Wi-Fi services to connect with her from August 25 to 30. Thereafter, he allegedly stopped taking her calls.

D’Souza spent an extra $1,500 for treatment in the US, said the complaint. Besides, contrary to an email she received on September 2 stating that a set of temporary dentures had been sent to her through a courier service, she never received any. And later, she claimed, she learnt no such courier had been shipped from Chandigarh to the US by the courier company.