Chandigarh Golf Club challaned for unhygienic kitchen

Chandigarh Golf Club was challaned under the Food Safety and Standards Act during a raid on Wednesday.

Officers of the UT food safety administration found food being cooked in unhygienic conditions during the raid that started at 6:30pm and continued till late night.

“We had received a suggestion from citizens that raids to check hygiene of food being cooked in hotels and other establishments should be conducted at night as well. Following this, a team of food officers was constituted and we conducted the first raid at Golf Club,” said a food safety officer, who did not want to be named.

The officer said the raiding team found that the condition inside the kitchen, where food was being cooked, was “very unhygienic”. “We have issued a challan,” he said.

The challan will be presented before the district magistrate. The fine can go up to ₹1 lakh, said the officer. The food safety team has also taken samples of cooked food to check the quality.

“Frequent raids will be conducted during the night across the city in future as well,” said the officer.