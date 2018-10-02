Chandigarh’s MCM DAV is the cleanest residential college in India

The Mehr Chand Mahajan Dayanand Anglo Vedic College for Women, situated in Sector 36 and called MCM DAV in short, has bagged the first rank in the National Swachh Campus Ranking 2018 among colleges in the residential category.

Principal Nisha Bhargava received the award on behalf of the college from Union minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi on Monday.

As many as 6,029 higher educational institutes had participated in the all-India ranking and 4,792 were found eligible, according to a release. Finally, 51 were ranked under eight categories, covering technical institutes, universities and colleges with hostels (residential) and without hostels.

“We have received the award under the residential college category. It means both the campus and hostel infrastructure has been adjudged the best,” said Bhargava.

A college spokesperson said: “Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the college has installed a biogas plant, vermin composting plant and a real-time air quality monitoring system in its campus. The college has organised many plantation drives and awareness drives on solar power generation, rainwater harvesting and waste segregation.”

The college has also adopted Badheri village in Sector 41, where sensitisation programmes on sanitation, hygiene and cleanliness are regularly held by students.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 10:51 IST