Chandigarh:Three months after parking fee doubled, get set for another hike from April 1

Close to three months after the municipal corporation (MC) doubled parking rates in all 25 lots of the city, the rates are set to be doubled further from April 1.

For parking a car for four hours, the fee has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20, up to six hours from Rs 20 to Rs 40, and for up to 12 hours, Rs 50 to Rs 100. The same time-slabs will work for two-wheelers at the rate of Rs 10 instead of Rs 5. These have to be paid at exit.

4-wheeler/ 3-wheeler parking rates revised Up to 4 hrs: From Rs 10 to Rs 20

Up to 6 hrs: From Rs 20 to Rs 40

Up to 8 hrs: From Rs 30 to Rs 60

Up to 10 hrs: From Rs 40 to Rs 80

12 hrs and above: From Rs 50 to Rs 100

Day pass: From Rs 25 to Rs 50

The revision in fee was okayed by the General House of the MC after the contractor converted all parking lots into “smart” lots, and further approved by MC commissioner Jitender Yadav after physical inspection of the lots on December 6 last year.

These rates do not apply to the multi-level parking in Sector 17; the one near Fun Republic in Manimajra; the one next to Piccadily multiplex, Sector 34; and the one near Elante Mall, where standard rates per entry apply.

Mumbai-based firm Arya Toll Infra was allotted the contract for around Rs 15 crore to run these lots for a year, and can be given a year’s extension.

What they say?

“Even though, the MC claims that the lots have been converted into smart parking lots, nothing much has changed. In Sector 17, most of the cars are found haphazardly parked, as the lots are not manned,” said Neeraj Bajaj, president, Chandigarh Business Council (CBC), Sector 17.

Further, Tejdeep Singh Saini, joint commissioner, MC, said, “The rates will be doubled as per the agreement. The contractor has been penalised for haphazard parking, and has assured to depute attendants every 50 metres in the lots. But I need to check issues with the parking app with the contractor.”

“Vehicles are often parked on the roadside and on greenbelts, despite repeated complaints to the MC. We are trying our best to man the parking lots and will depute more attendants,” Sandeep Bhora, project coordinator, Arya Toll Infra, said.

New two-wheeler revised rates Old rate: First four hours - Rs 5; for next two hours: Rs 5/per two hours

New rates: First four hours - Rs 10; then Rs 10 per 2 hours

Why the hike, and what’s new?

The rates are now higher owing to facilities given as part of Smart City plan:

1. Digital signboards at every entry point showing status of capacity, occupancy and vacant slots

2. CCTV cameras in the lot, including each entry and exit point, connected to server with data feed to MC

3. E-ticketing machine or computer connected to a central server; no handwritten clips

4. Cones and chains for proper parking; barricades to control entry/exit

5. Mobile applications for at least iOS and Android platforms where public can get info about parking, and MC officials can get realtime access to data

6. System for using smart card-based passes

7. The smart card monthly passes be issued as per rates in terms and conditions, but contractor may charge Rs 100 as security for card

8. Branding or advertisement on one side of smart card and back side of parking slip allowed