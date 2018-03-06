Class-12 boy held for raping 7-yr-old girl in Amritsar’s Jandiala

Police in Jandiala subdivision arrested a Class-12 student for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Nijjarpura village, 15 km from the district headquarters, on Monday.

In her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother said that on Sunday, at around 6 pm, her daughter was playing in a street of the village. “After she did not return home till 7 pm, we went out to look for her. But, we could not find her. While searching for her, when we reached the home of the accused, we found him sexually assaulting her. After seeing us there, he fled the spot,” she said.

The accused has been identified as Manjinder Singh (18) , the police said.

Sub-inspector Simarjit Kaur of Jandiala said a case under Section 376 (rape) of the India Penal Code (IPC) and 4/6 of POCSO Act has been registered against the accused, who has been arrested. She said the accused is a student of Class 12 while the parents of the girl are labourers. “We got conducted the medical examination of the girl at the Manawala civil hospital and a report is awaited,” she said.