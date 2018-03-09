Class-12 boy’s suicide in Mohali: A life lost over nine marks

“I am sorry as I could not live up to your expectations and for not being able to fulfil your dreams. I love my grandparents the most and please do take good care of them,” said Karanvir Singh, 18, in the suicide note he left behind before hanging himself from a ceiling fan after his Class-12 physics exam on Wednesday.

The boy was upset as he was not able to attempt three questions of three marks each in the board exam.

Advisory for parents Talk to your child about their preparation but don’t press them too much

Help them in maintaining their daily routine

Make sure the child eats healthy food

Encourage them to sleep for at least 7 hours every day

Let them know that you will support them unconditionally

“On our way back from the examination centre, I asked Karan about his performance. When he said he left some questions, I told him that he should practise writing faster,’ said his crying father, Arvider Singh, regret writ large on his face.

Karanvir, a resident of Phase 6 in Mohali who appeared for the exam as a private candidate, was not only a bright student but a caring son too. He had promised to make name for his family through his hard work.

“I wish I had told him that marks don’t matter to us. The only thing that mattered was seeing his smiling face every morning,” said the father.

Scored 90% in pre-boards

Karanvir had secured 90% marks in the pre-boards and aimed to perform better in the annual examination.

“He used to study at our house because he felt his house was too noisy,” said Hardev Singh, 75, Karanvir’s maternal grandfather who stays in Phase 4. He had raised the boy till the age of 5 and had returned to India from Canada five months back. It was in his house that the boy committed suicide.

A few days ago, after the English exam, Karanvir had returned home in a cheerful mood and told his parents that he had performed very well. But after the physics exam, he seemed stressed, said the father.

“I am sorry I could not live up to your expectations and fulfil your dream.”— Karanvir Singh, in his suicide note

Karanvir also talked to some friends and cousins who are in the same class. Some of them told him that they were expecting good marks.

“We told him to forget about the exam and focus on the next one to which he agreed. He took tea before entering the room to study and also asked my mother to go for a walk and bring some stuff from the market,” said Hardev Singh’s son Amritpal Singh.

After his grandparents left, Karanvir hanged himself from a fan ceiling after writing a suicide note.

“He wanted to clear the IIT entrance exam and pursue computer science engineering. He was also looking forward to move abroad for further studies,” said the grandfather.