Two teenage girls commit suicide by jumping off the eighth floor in Hyderabad

Two teenage girls committed suicide by jumping off the eighth floor of a high-rise building in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar on Thursday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sravani Kale and Bhargavi Patel, both students of Akshara International School, Byramalguda, and were writing their Class 10 CBSE examinations. Both aged about 15 years.

The reasons for the suicides are not known, but police suspect pressure of performing well in the examination.

According to the L B Nagar police, Sravani, daughter of Nagendra Kale, a scientist with Research Centre Imarat (RCI), went to the residence of Bhargavi, daughter of Santhi Kumar Patel who is into construction business, in the evening for combined studies.

Sravani Kale (HT Photo )

“It is not known what exactly had happened, as there was nobody in the flat when they were studying. At around 6.30pm, both the girls suddenly jumped off from the balcony of the flat one after the other and died on the spot,” L B Nagar sub-inspector Vemulakonda Madhu said.

The police found a suicide note in the waste paper basket in their room, in which Sravani had scribbled a few words saying: “Dear Ma, Paa.. Sorry,” and “I miss you Teju..” (addressed to her elder brother Teja). “There was no suicide letter written by Bhargavi,” the SI said.

Preliminary inquiries by the police revealed that both the girls were brilliant in their studies. “May be they were under pressure to perform better in the examinations,” the police said.

The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

“As per the initial investigation, it is a case of suicide, as we found the suicide note. However, we registered a case under 174 CrPC (suspicious death) and took up investigation,” the police officer said.