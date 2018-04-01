Congress councillor among 2 booked for ‘assaulting’ woman in Phagwara

Two people, including a Congress councillor, were booked on the charges of physical assault on a woman here on Saturday.

On the complaint by Payal Mankhand, owner of the KG Resort, her brother-in-law Kirti Vardhan and municipal councillor from ward number 4, Darshan Lal, were booked under sections 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code by Sadar police.

In her complaint, the victim said Kirti is also a partner in the restaurant. Both Kirti and the councillor were drinking liquor in the resort on Friday night.

“I came to collect some cash from the restaurant. Both the accused, in an inebriated condition, confronted me and started abusing me. They also attacked me and tore my clothes,” the complaint said.

She alleged that the accused also made a video of the incident, but the police reached the spot and seized the footage.

However, councillor Darshan Lal refuted the allegations and said the woman first started misbehaving with them. The allegations of tearing clothes are also baseless, he said. Station house officer Lakhvir Singh said a case has been registered and further investigation is on.