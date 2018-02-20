Congress leader booked for assaulting LIP chief Simarjit Bains

A local Congress leader and nine others were booked for allegedly assaulting Lok Insaf Party (LIP) chief and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains in Ludhiana, police said today.

A case was registered against Congress leader Kanwaljit Singh Karwal and nine of his associates under various sections of the IPC for allegedly attacking Bains at the house of a businessman in Model Town here on February 18.

Supporters of the LIP and its ally, the AAP, led by Bains and AAP MLA and leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira, today gathered here to hold a protest march and gherao the office of Ludhiana police commissioner R N Dhoke alleging inaction, when deputy commissioner of police Ashwani Kapoor and other senior police officers reached the spot and informed them that a case was registered against the accused.

The case was registered after an inquiry by a senior police officer, the DCP said, adding that no arrest were made so far.

Meanwhile, while addressing the protesters, Khaira and Bains said they would not allow booth capturing, bullying of the political workers, misuse of government machinery and other undemocratic tactics by the Congress in the upcoming Ludhiana municipal corporation elections, slated to be held on February 24.