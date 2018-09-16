Congress leaders, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal share stage in Jalandhar; Sidhu, Jakhar praise AAP

Amid murmurs of possible alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) doing the rounds, Congress leaders praised AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the city on Sunday. Leaders across parties and states had gathered to attend a fund-raising function for martyrs.

Local bodies minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu, while attacking the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for failing to protect the Panth and doing politics for just money and business said, “If they (Akalis) fail to safeguard religion, people will remember and bring forward leaders like Sidhu, Jakhar or even Kejriwal.” Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Sunil Jakhar, who was also present, said, “When people’s ire reaches an extreme, they desire a change and the AAP’s existence is the result of that change.”

Apart from Sidhu, Jakhar and Kejriwal, state cabinet ministers OP Soni, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Sunder Sham Arora were present. Chief principal secretary to CM, Suresh Kumar, and DGP Suresh Arora also attended.

Congress leader from Haryana Randeep Singh Surjewala and Odisha governor Professor Ganeshi Lal were also present.

In his interaction with the media, Kejriwal condemned the Rewari gangrape and demanded the arrest of all the accused. “The victim and her family need protection as they have been receiving threats,” he added.

Surjewala told the media, “It is condemnable that the Haryana government has given an open shelter to criminals and goons who are raping daughters in the state. If the Haryana government can’t control the crime in the state, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar must resign,” he said.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 21:38 IST