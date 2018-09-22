Congress scared of SAD’s powerful political rallies: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal Saturday claimed that the party’s powerful political rallies in Punjab were scaring the Congress government.

Talking to mediapersons here, he said Akali Dal’s rallies were successful as anti-incumbency wave against the Congress has gained momentum in the state.

“The Congress government is scared after SAD rallies at Abohar and Faridkot saw huge voter turnout,” he said.

Talking about the recently concluded zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls in the state, he said, “The height of atrocities by the Congress raised eyebrows as it crossed all the limits, since rules were thrown to wind and police machinery was hell-bent upon helping the ruling party candidates to win the polls by hook or by crook.”

Badal alleged that during the polls, hooliganism was rampant in which Congressmen were involved.

On questions pointed towards minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, Badal declined to answer while describing him as “mentally unsound”.

Citing the recent killing of a BSF jawan in Jammu, Badal said Pakistan’s willingness to start a dialogue on the proposed Kartarpur corridor was a mere drama

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 19:36 IST