Dalit man beaten, ‘forced to drink urine’ in Punjab’s Sangrur; 4 booked

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:54 IST

Four people have been booked for beating a 37-year-old Dalit man and allegedly forcing him to drink urine over an old dispute in Punjab’s Sangrur district, police officials have said.

Moonak’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Buta Singh said Jagmail Singh of Changaliwala village near Lehra, 55km from Sangrur, was allegedly picked up by two men from a panch’s house on November 7.

The accused have been identified as Rinku, Amarjeet Singh, Lucky alias Goli and Beeta alias Binder, all residents of Changaliwala village. They were booked on Wednesday.

“We are probing the allegations but no arrest has been made so far,” the DSP said on Thursday.

According to the police complaint, Jagmail had a dispute with Rinku on September 21 but they had reached a compromise.

Rinku and Binder picked him from the residence of panch Gurdial Singh at 9am on November 7 and brought him to Rinku’s house where Amarjit was also present. Jagmail was tied to a pillar where he was allegedly beaten up by four people.

“The accused beat me up with sticks and rods. When I asked for water, they forcibly made me drink urine,” the victim said.

A case has been registered against the accused for abduction, wrongful confinement, attempt to commit culpable homicide, voluntarily causing hurt and other charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Lehra police station.