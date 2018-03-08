Day 1 of Chandigarh MC’s cycle-to-work plan a flop show

On the first day of municipal corporation’s cycle-to-work initiative, only a handful of municipal corporation employees cycled to work,here on Wednesday.

There were over 30 bicycles in the parking area. As per available information, there are around 7,000 (MC) employees including 3,000 regular and rest on contractual and outsourced basis.

Mostly opted for Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses, while others came office in personal vehicles, which they parked in nearby parking areas at Sector 17, here. Most of the employees staying in the nearby sectors were seen walking to the office .

MC commissioner Jitender Yadav had made it mandatory for the employees to cycle to work on Wednesdays to ensure they stayed healthy and to decongest traffic.

One of the senior officers said, “It is not easy to ride in traffic on a busy road as the traffic in the morning and evening is heavy.”

Officials on bicycle

Some of the senior officers who came on bicycle were MC commissioner Jitender Yadav, additional commissioner Saurabh Mishra, MC chief engineer Manoj Bansal, superintending engineers, NP Sharma and Sanjay Arora and executive engineer Ravinder Sharma.

Superintending engineer Manoj Bansal who came on cycle from Sector 4, Panchkula, said, “Even though it took me an hour to reach the office, but it reminded me of college days. I really enjoyed the ride”.

‘Initiative will change mindset’

“It is small initiative, but it will surely change the people’ s mindset,” said MC commissioner Jitender Yadav “We are tying up with the police to bring awareness among city motorcyclists to give way for the cyclists. Also under corporate social responsibility (CSR), we are holding meeting of the bicycle companies, to provide us cycles on rent for our employees,” he said.

‘Cycling not safe’

Superintending engineer Sanjay Arora said, “I realised it today that cycling is not a safe way to commute as motorists do not give way to cyclists and one has to wait for several minutes to cross the roundabout.” “At some places, cycle tracks are not even smooth. Until there is not proper awareness, driving cycle on the city roads is unsafe,” he said.

‘Walked to office’

Superintendent Joginder Walia, who stays in Sector 23 said, “I came to the office walking.”She said, “I do not know how to ride a bicycle and also there is problem of autos in our locality.”