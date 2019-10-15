Devotees need to apply for permit 30 days in advance to visit Kartarpur gurdwara

punjab

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:02 IST

Devotees who want to visit the Kartarpur gurdwara would have to apply for a permit 30 days in advance. Also, there would be no stamping on the passport.

This was decided at a high-level meeting between central and state functionaries at Dera Baba Nanak on Monday. The Union government was represented by home secretary Ajay Bhalla while the jails and cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, represented Punjab.

The 4.2 km-long corridor is to be opened on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak on November 9.

Before the meeting, officials also inspected the ongoing corridor work on the Indian side. The officials’ visit comes ahead of the inauguration of Integrated Check Post at Dera Baba Nanak on November 8. The officers also visited the spot where the PM is scheduled to address a rally.

“It was informed in the meeting that passports of pilgrims would not be stamped during their visit to Kartarpur Sahib,” said Randhawa after the meeting. He said the pilgrims were not keen on entry and exit stamps in Pakistan on their passports.

Randhawa said: “Pilgrims will have to apply for permit 30 days in advance . Thereafter, the Indian government will send the information about the pilgrim to Pakistan, which will in turn either grant or deny the permit within 20 days.”

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 14:01 IST