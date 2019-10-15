e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Devotees need to apply for permit 30 days in advance to visit Kartarpur gurdwara

The 4.2 km-long corridor is to be opened on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak on November 9.

punjab Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar/ Batala
A view of the construction work of Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak district Gurdaspur.
A view of the construction work of Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak district Gurdaspur. (Sameer Sehgal / HT File )
         

Devotees who want to visit the Kartarpur gurdwara would have to apply for a permit 30 days in advance. Also, there would be no stamping on the passport.

This was decided at a high-level meeting between central and state functionaries at Dera Baba Nanak on Monday. The Union government was represented by home secretary Ajay Bhalla while the jails and cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, represented Punjab.

The 4.2 km-long corridor is to be opened on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak on November 9.

Before the meeting, officials also inspected the ongoing corridor work on the Indian side. The officials’ visit comes ahead of the inauguration of Integrated Check Post at Dera Baba Nanak on November 8. The officers also visited the spot where the PM is scheduled to address a rally.

“It was informed in the meeting that passports of pilgrims would not be stamped during their visit to Kartarpur Sahib,” said Randhawa after the meeting. He said the pilgrims were not keen on entry and exit stamps in Pakistan on their passports.

Randhawa said: “Pilgrims will have to apply for permit 30 days in advance . Thereafter, the Indian government will send the information about the pilgrim to Pakistan, which will in turn either grant or deny the permit within 20 days.”

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 14:01 IST

tags
top news
Farooq Abdullah’s daughter, sister detained in Srinagar protest on Art 370
Farooq Abdullah’s daughter, sister detained in Srinagar protest on Art 370
Haryana made ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ mission a success: PM Modi
Haryana made ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ mission a success: PM Modi
On barbs over Jay Shah’s BCCI move, Sharad Pawar springs a surprise
On barbs over Jay Shah’s BCCI move, Sharad Pawar springs a surprise
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
Ganguly unanimous pick for BCCI’s top post: How the drama unfolded
Ganguly unanimous pick for BCCI’s top post: How the drama unfolded
Air India world’s 1st airline to use TaxiBot on A320 plane with passengers
Air India world’s 1st airline to use TaxiBot on A320 plane with passengers
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Koena MitraSunny LeoneSourav GangulyDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary
don't miss
latest news
India News
Punjab News