Diarrohea outbreak in Patiala’s Sanaur; 64 cases in four days

In the second instance of diarrhoea outbreak in the district this year, 64 cases have been reported in the Sanaur block over the past four days (since September 16). Five new cases were reported on Thursday, with 23 patients reporting sick with the disease on Wednesday. In April, 71 cases were reported from Guru Nanak Colony.

Responding to the epidemic, the district health department has directed the executive officer of municipal council, Sanaur, to stop water supply through pipelines. The health department’s action came after all five water samples collected from the locality over the past week failed lab tests in Chandigarh. “I fell ill after drinking water from the supply. Soon, there was stomach pain. Almost all residents are in pain,” said Mukesh, a resident of Grid Colony, Sanaur.

Till the pipeline is repaired, potable water will be supplied in the localities through water tankers. After the pipelines are repaired, samples will be taken again. The health department has established two medical camps in the Sanaur block and is conducting door-to-door surveys to spread awareness about treatment and prevention.

District epidemiologist Dr Gurmeet Singh said, “All cases have resulted due to intake of contaminated water. Leakage in illegal water pipelines leads to contamination. Most of the people who are suffering are migrant workers. We have distributed ORS packets and 6,000 tablets of chlorine.”

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said, “During tests, water samples were found to be non-potable and we informed the officials. All cases occurred due to illegal connections that led to mixing of sewage with the supply. We are monitoring the situation.”

