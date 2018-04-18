Disproportionate cases: Former SSP surrenders in Patiala court, VB to get his remand

Four days after the Supreme Court dismissed his bail petition, former Punjab senior superintendent of police (SSP) SS Grewal on Tuesday surrendered in the Patiala district court in a disproportionate assets case registered against him in December last year.

On April 13, besides rejecting Grewal’s special leave petition, the SC had directed him to surrender in the local court and apply for bail accordingly.

The court, however, sent him to one-day judicial custody and issued a notice to the vigilance bureau about the development. Vigilance SSP Jaspreet Singh Sidhu said, “We came to know about his surrender. We will appear in the court on Wednesday and seek his police remand to investigate the matter in detail.”

On March 16, the Supreme Court had heard Grewal’s bail plea and ordered an interim stay on his arrest. He was also directed to join the Patiala vigilance bureau probe, which he joined on April 2, but did not cooperate with the investigators.

The VB’s Patiala wing had conducted a detailed inquiry against Grewal after a US-based NRI Sarabjit Singh complained to the bureau chief director in 2015. A first-information report (FIR) was registered on December 21, 2017, in which Grewal is accused of indulging in corruption and misusing office during his service.

Grewal remained posted as SSP (vigilance) in Jalandhar and Ferozepur before being made SSP of Moga and Fazilka in 2012. He retired in 2014.

‘Assets six times the known income’

In its report, VB said Grewal possessed assets six times his known income and found him making benami (proxy) investments in properties. He also purchased 5kg gold at Rs 1.5 crore and invested Rs 1 crore in a private company in the name of a relative, it is alleged.

The VB claims to have found irregularities during scrutiny of Grewal’s property details of 15 years. As per the FIR, the VB found that he had a net income of Rs 2.1 crore in 15 years, but purchased properties (moveable and immovable) worth Rs 12.2 crore during that period. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The report further stated that during these years, Grewal made bank transactions of Rs 70 lakh, including Rs 36.5 lakh in the name of his son Jasjit Singh, and Rs 19.5 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh in the names of his grandson and daughter-in-law, at the co-operative bank in Kila Raipur village in Ludhiana. He allegedly deposited Rs 9 lakh in the name of his son in a State Bank of India branch in the same village, as well as Rs 4.4 lakh in the name of his wife Jaswinder Kaur.

The report added that Grewal made investments in properties worth Rs 1.3 crore in the name of his son and purchased 12-hectare agricultural land and transferred it to his son.

He allegedly purchased land in the name of Jasjit’s father-in-law for Rs 65.1 lakh, besides purchasing residential plots in the names of his Sangrur-based relative for Rs 85 lakh, and land in the name of another relative for Rs 9.7 lakh. He is also accused of purchasing properties in the names of two of his relatives for Rs 31 lakh and Rs 25.4 lakh.