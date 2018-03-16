Drug trade: Navjot Sidhu demands Majithia’s arrest, says enough evidence in STF report

Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday demanded the arrest of former Akali Minister Bikram Singh Majithia, saying there is enough evidence to prove his role in drug trade in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Sidhu said he has procured the 340-page report prepared by the special task force (STF) and it has sufficient evidence to arrest Majithia. Majithia has denied the charges in the past

“There’s no scope for the state government, of which I am a part, not to arrest Majithia,” he said, while reading excerpts from the report. He was also accompanied by his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, a former MLA.

He added that he procured the report from his sources, but refused to share copies of the report with mediapersons or even allow them to read it.

Asks CM to take action

Sidhu said in the recent past he had requested Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh at least 15 times to arrest Majithia. “Our party MLAs also met the CM with the same demand. The CM used to say let there be concrete evidence against Majithia. And now when there is strong evidence in the report, we are waiting for action.”

The state government had appointed a two-member panel to examine and suggest action on the report prepared by additional director general of police (ADGP) Harpreet Singh Sidhu, who heads the STF formed to look into the drug-related cases.

‘Kejriwal backstabs people of Punjab’

Reacting to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Majithia for having levelled drug charges against him in the past, Sidhu said Kejriwal had backstabbed the people of Punjab. “He had murdered the Punjab unit of AAP. The people who backed his charges would never forgive him. Out of fear of attending court proceedings, he has surrendered,” he added.