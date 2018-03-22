Duo posing as prospective tenants rob 70-year-old of gold jewellery in Chandigarh  

An unindentified couple posing as prospective tenants robbed a 70-year-old woman of her gold chain and earrings in Sector 37, here on Wednesday morning.

The victim, Kamlesh Grover, a homemaker, was alone in the house when the robbers struck. Her family runs a photo studio in Sector 37. In her complaint to the police, Grover said around 11:30am, a turbaned man and a woman, who both appeared to be in their 40s, came to her house looking for an accommodation on rent.

The family had put up a to-let board outside their house, as they wanted to rent out the second floor. Grover said as she was alone at home, she initially turned the couple away. But they returned in five minutes.

“They insisted to be shown the second floor. So I reluctantly took them upstairs. As we entered the room, the duo held me by my neck, pushed me to the floor and started beating me. They then snatched my gold chain and earrings before fleeing,”the victim alleged, adding that the robbers were conversing in fluent Punjabi.

The accused fled on a scooter. But Grover could not note its registration number. As she raised the alarm, neighbours gathered and informed the police.

“Koi darr hi nahi reh gaya hai kissi ko. Kis pe bharosa kare (No one has any fear of the law. Who shall we trust)?,”a shocked Grover said.

Police have initiated investigation after registering a case under Sections 392 (robbbery) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-39 police station. Investigators are trying to retrieve CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused.