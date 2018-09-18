Family left with fond memories of Harpal who was shot dead by colleague at Dharamshala cantt

A pall of gloom descended on Thundi village, 15 km from Gurdaspur, after the news of death of 35-year-old Naik Harpal Singh of the 18 Sikh Regiment reached his village.

Harpal and Havildar Hardeep Singh of Tarn Taran were shot dead by their colleague, Sepoy Jaibir Singh, at the Dharamshala military station on Monday morning. However, the army authorities had not informed the bereaved family.

Harpal passed his matriculation from Government Senior Secondary School, Dorangla, in 1998 and joined the army two years later.

His father Naik Tarsem Singh (65), and late grandfather Havaldar Bachan Singh also served in the army.

Harpal is survived by his father Tarsem, mother Harbhajan Kaur, wife Rupinder Kaur, two sons Sehajpreet Singh, 12, and Avneet Singh , 6.

Harpal’s elder brother Bikram Singh, a farmer, passed away 18 months ago.

Rupinder Kaur, wife of late Naik Harpal Singh

‘Never complained of hard life in Army’

“Harpal never complained of hard life in the army. He was proud be an army soldier even though he did not get any medal or distinction for his service,” Rupinder said.

“I got a call from Harpal last night at about 9.30 pm. He said that he was cooking dinner and will call again later,” Rupinder said.

“He rang up again after 15 minutes to ask about his parents and children,” she said.

Married 12 years ago, Rupinder said she could not remember having quarrelled with him even once.

“He was a loving father and a caring husband and was fond of homemade dishes,” she said. Harpal had left home on September 5 to report for duty at the Dharamshala military station after being on leave for 17 days, said Harbhajan.

“He never took me to his unit but had promised to take me and the children to Dharamshalla in December. He wanted our elder son to join the army,” said Harpal’s wife.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 10:47 IST