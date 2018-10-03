Farmer kills labourer over taking up work somewhere else in Patiala

Police booked a farmer of Roshanwala village in Sangrur for the murder of a labourer of Daroli village in Patiala. Police said the victim allegedly refused to work for the farmer following which, accused Bikramjit Singh plotted his kidnapping and later killed him with the help of his two aides.

The victim was identified as Dharminder Singh, 25. He used to operate harvesting machine for Bikramjit while his younger brother worked in Madhya Pradesh. Dharminder’s father had found him a job at higher wages in Madhya Pradesh (MP) and also taken some advance money from the employer.

“Dharminder was about to leave for MP on September 25 but on September 24, Bikramjit came to know about the deal and kidnapped Dharminder with the help of his two aides,” Sahib Singh, father of the deceased told the police.

On Tuesday (October 2), Dharminder’s was found dead in the farms at Gunike village of Nabha. The farm belongs to Bikramjit, inspector Jai Inder Singh Randhawa said.

Dharminder’s body was sent for postmortem and the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the police have booked Bikramjit and two unidentified men for the murder of Dharminder on the complaint of his father. The inspector said the accused are absconding and the police have launched a manhunt to nab them.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 20:04 IST