Father, son die as car plunges into overflowing drain in Amritsar

A 43-year-old man and his son,12, were killed when the car they were travelling in plunged into a drain of Khiala village at Ram Tirth road, here on Sunday night.

Owing to incessant rain, the drain was overflowing and the driver failed to notice the bridge.

The deceased have been identified as Dhiraj Saini and his son Vansh Saini of Putlighar.

Dhiraj’s brother Neeraj Saini said, “My brother and his son were on the way back to home in their car (PB-02-BC-0225), after meeting his friend in Khiala village. At around 7pm, when their vehicle reached near Khiala drain, Dhiraj failed to notice the difference between the drain and bridge due to overflowing water and their car plunged into the drain.”

“Following the accident, the commuters and the people of nearby villages rushed to the spot and managed to retrieve the car from the drain but till then the duo had died,” he said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) rural Parampal Singh said they have initiated proceedings under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). “After conducting the post-mortem of the duo, their bodies were handed over to their family members,” he said.

