Fight over parking leaves 47-year-old dead near Chandigarh

Fight between neighbours over parking of a vehicle led to the death of a 47-year-old at Hallomajra village on Sunday night. Cops investigating the case said victim Ashwini Kumar, who owns a book binding shop in the village, entered into a heated argument with neighbour Ramesh, aka Neshi, over the latter’s pickup truck parked outside his house.

The accused called three to four friends and started thrashing Ashwini, said police. One of the punches landed on the victim’s face, following which he fell down.His cousin rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he allegedly suffered heart attack, leading to his death.

“The deceased was a heart patient. There are no injury marks on the body,” said the investigating officer.

Meanwhile, Ramesh, his friend Jagbir and others have been booked under Sections 304 (causing death due to negligence) and 34 (acts done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at theSector-31 police station.

Ramesh drives a Mahindra pickup truck for a living and would allegedly enter into arguments with the victim for parking it outside his house.He has been arrested and sent to a day’s police remand. Search is on for his aides.