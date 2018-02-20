FIR lodged over ‘goonda tax’ collection at Bathinda IAF station

Police on Monday registered a case in connection with the alleged collection of ‘goonda tax’ (protection money) from contractors supplying sand and gravel at the Bhisiana airforce station.

On the complaint of Surinder Walia, whose firm is engaged in construction work at the airforce station, a case under Sections 341(wrongful restraint), 147 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons at the Bathinda Sadar police station.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navin Singla said the contractor had lodged a complaint with deputy commissioner Diprava Lakra a few days back about trucks carrying sand and gravel been stopped, which was delaying construction work at the airforce station.

It has been alleged that Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000 ‘goonda tax’ per truck is being collected from vehicles supplying sand to the contractors at the airforce station. People linked with the ruling Congress are allegedly involved in this, it has been learnt.