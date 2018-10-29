Firing accused falls off building upon spotting cops, dies in Ludhiana

In an ironical turn of events, one of the accused, who had shot at a 19-year-old son of a dairy farmer in Kailash Nagar in Ludhiana, on Sunday succumbed to his injuries sustained after falling from a hotel building last night where he had gone into hiding with his paramour.

As per police, Jatinder Jindi was staying at Hotel Mehak in Himachal Pradesh’s Naina Devi to evade arrest.

A police team from Ludhiana was on its way back from Himachal after arresting two other accused in the case, Neeraj and Vicky, and had stopped by the same hotel for dinner where Jindi was putting in.

On spotting a police team, he panicked and tried to escape from the window of his hotel room on the sixth floor, but lost balance and fell.

Cops were unaware of his whereabouts

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (city-1) said his team had conducted raids in HP’s Una and arrested Neeraj and Vicky on Saturday, but police were not aware of Jindi’s whereabouts.

On Saturday night, when the police team reached the hotel, Jindi assumed that it had come to nab him and tried to jump in the balcony of a room on the fifth floor.

He, however, lost balance and came crashing down on rocks. He had suffered multiple fractures due to the fall. His paramour soon informed the hotel staff, which rushed him to a hospital in Anandpur Sahib, where he died. Jindi was facing trials in several criminal cases, including attempt to murder and snatching. He had come in contact with his paramour, a married woman from HP’s Dharamshala, on Facebook and eloped with her one week ago.

