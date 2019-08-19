Flood threat looms over 130 Tarn Taran villages

punjab

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:59 IST

As the water level in Sutlej and Beas rivers reached near the danger mark, residents of 130 villages in Tarn Taran district are living under fear. The district administration rescued 34 people from two villages situated along the Sutlej river.

On Sunday, the water level in Sutlej and Beas rivers was recorded at 70,000 cusecs and 67,000 cusecs, respectively.

“On Sunday water from Sutlej river entered some parts of Sabran and Kuttiwala villages. We rescued 34 people from the villages,” said deputy commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabarwal. The administration has also set up 11 relief camps in various government schools and gurdwaras of the district. Owing to a breach in a Dhusi bundh in Sutlej river, more than 1,000 acre crop of six villages was inundated.

“We were making arrangements in advance to protect the fields, houses and animals from floods. Announcements are being made to make people aware in the villages in Tarn Taran, Khadoor Sahib and Patti sub-divisions,” said Sabarwal.

The DC along with the senior officials of different departments also visited Munda Pind, Gharka, Vaironwal, Goindwal, Kot Budha, Bhauwal, Sabran, Jalloke, Mutheyawala, Bandala, Seeto and Jhugian villages.

However, villagers alleged that despite their repeated requests, no concrete measures were taken by the administration to save their crops and houses.

“Every year, ahead of the monsoon, officials and politicians visit us, but nothing concrete is done to save us from floods. Last year, 5,000 acres of farmland got submerged in our village,” said Paramjit Singh, former sarpanch of Munda Pind village, whose 20 acre land is along the Beas banks.

“We even urged the government to purchase our land as we are unable to make our ends meet. After flooding, government gives us Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per acre compensation, which is not enough,” said Mohinder Singh of Chamba Kalan village.

“The government has sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore which will be spent on strengthening Bhail Dhai Wala Dhusi Bandh. We have formed 14 teams of health department and they have been put on an alert. Similarly, 24 teams of animal husbandry department have been formed to provide relief to animals,” the DC said.

Alert in 81 Jalandhar villages

The district administration has put around 81 villages of Philluar, Nakodar and Shahkot sub-division in Jalandhar on high alert while deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma directed the respective sub-divisional magistrate to evacuate the flood-prone villages in the wake of more than 2 lakh cusecs water being released from the Rupnagar headwork.

Out of 81villages, 63 fall in the Shahkot division, in Philluar and 5 in Nakodar sub-division. However, the villagers were not desperate to vacate their houses. People thronged the banks of the Satluj river in Shahkot area to keep an eye on the water level.

Paddy crop on hundreds of acres along the Sutlej in the district was damaged as water flooded fields.

11 villagers rescued in Guardaspur

Eleven people, including four women, were rescued after water from Beas river flooded Chachian Shorian village in Gurdaspur district, an official said on Sunday.

The rescue operation was carried out jointly by the district administration and the army, an official said.

Deputy commissioner Vipul Ujwal said people have been asked not go near the Ravi and Beas rivers .

Villages along Sutlej in Ludhiana under vigil

Due to the heavy release of water from Ropar headworks in Sutlej river, Punjab government has sounded an alert in areas along the river banks in the Ludhiana district.

“2 lakh cusecs of water has been released from Ropar headworks which takes about five to six hours to reach Ludhiana. Though the situation is under control, a precautionary alert has been sounded in some areas along the Sutlej river,” said deputy commissioner Pradeep Agarwal.

“Evacuation centres are ready and well equipped if the water level increases. Around 23 villages can be affected if the water level increases. So, we have alerted the villagers,” he said.

Agarwal said the river can handle around 3 lakh cusecs of water and there is no need to panic. Also, the teams are ready to combat flooding if there is any.

Dilesh Singh of Khira Bait village said: “The district authorities took stock of the situation on the ground. Almost all agricultural fields are inundated. Farmers have been badly affected.”

“There are no arrangements have been made in the village. However, the authorities came to visit us today. They will make necessary arrangements if needed,” said another villager, Kartar Singh.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 09:59 IST