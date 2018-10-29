Four arrested for disposing of body after road mishap in Mohali

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly disposing of the body of a 40-year-old man after accidentally crushing him under a tractor-trailer near Pabhat village.

The body of the man, identified as Naresh Kumar Verma, 40, of Pabhat village, Zirakpur, was found near the Airport Road on October 21. As per the police, the accused Rajinder Singh, a resident of Alipur in Sohana, Satar Khan, Mohan Singh alias Kala and Narinder Singh alias Neelu— all residents of Pabhat village, had met Naresh, a labourer, at the grain market in Panchkula.

They all sat down for drinks after which they headed to Zirakpur to get more liquor. As they took a turn towards Pabhat village from Highground Road, Naresh fell off the tractor trailed and got crushed under the rear wheel. Narinder and other accused, in a bid to save themselves, put the body in the tractor trailer and drove for about three kilometres before throwing the body on the road side.

The body was later discovered with multiple injuries. Police had registered a case under Sections 304-A (death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons on the complaint of family members. Sohana station house officer (SHO) Tarlochan Singh said, “The accused have been sent to two day remand. The tractor trailer is yet to be recovered.” Police have added Section 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) to the case.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 12:54 IST